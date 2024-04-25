Sukihana Arrested on Drug Charges in Florida, Currently Held in Broward County Jail

Sukihana is currently in Broward County Jail after being arrested on drug charges.

According to WPLG North Lauderdale, FL, the rapper and reality star, born Destiny Lanette Henderson, was arrested and given charges of possession of ecstasy with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver and possession of codeine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver.

Sukihana is currently in BSO’s Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on a $7,500 bond.

