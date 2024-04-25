Amanda Seales is the latest person to hit Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay and speak her mind. During her visit to the podcast, Seales states that she does not feel protected by Issa Rae.

Seales appeared on Insecure with Issa Rae and revealed how their relationship went south during an Emmys party called the Black Emmys, which Issa was part of planning. Seales stated there was an issue between Seales and her publicist, but Issa Rae would not get involved in the matter. The following year, Seales stated she promoted the party and attended with Insecure co-star Kendrick Sampson but was stopped from entry by a woman who was “white-passing.”

Later in the conversation, Seales says, “I know Issa is doing something within this business that so few people get to do. I know her role is very important and so I’ve always protected Issa. However, there’s been enough instances at this point where I should’ve been protected by Issa and I wasn’t.”

Advertisement

She added, “My protecting of Issa is being turned on me and is something being used against me.”

You can hear it all from Amanda Seales below.