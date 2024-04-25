From religion to porn? Ye has announced plans to launch Yeezy Porn.

In an exclusive to TMZ, Kanye West has announced that he will launch a porn studio and brand. He is in the planning stages of building the studio, which will be part of an adult division of the Yeezy parent company.

Who is one of his partners? Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband, Mike Moz, is named the new department’s head. Moz has credits for a dozen flicks and will head over what will drop as soon as this summer.

You can see the promo video below.

In the same interview with Justin LaBoy, where he premiered his “Like That” remix, Ye stated he thought about having a threesome with Michelle Obama.

LaBoy asked Ye who he would like to join him in a threesome and Mrs. O was the name he chose. “Michelle Obama,” Ye said through laughter. “Gotta fuck the president’s wife!”

Oh Ye…..

You can hear it below.