Chance the Rapper has released his latest music video, “Buried Alive.” The video delves into themes of self-discovery, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of freedom. The track showcases Chance’s signature blend of introspection and infectious energy, resonating deeply with fans.

In the video, Chance begins trapped inside a box, reminiscent of a scene from the cult classic film Kill Bill: Volume 2, which celebrates its 20th anniversary. As the tension mounts, Chance breaks free from his confines, embarking on a journey of self-actualization and defiance.

Emerging into a surreal environment, surrounded by the vast expanse of space with Earth visible in the distance, Chance approaches a window, gazing out at the cosmic panorama before him. This moment symbolizes freedom from past constraints and a newfound sense of possibility.

“Getting back to directing and shaping the cinematography for the ‘Buried Alive’ music video was really a rewarding return for me,” says Chance the Rapper. “Film provides me a platform to translate my creative vision into a tangible, immersive experience, while also capturing the grandeur of the cosmos.” He continues, “Throughout this project, I’ve been using film as a translator for some of the heavier or more fantastical themes in my lyrics. Auteurs like Wes Anderson, Spike Lee, and now Quentin Tarantino have greatly influenced my eye as a director and DP, while providing me a medium that allows these conversations of liberation and catharsis to speak loudly.”

“Buried Alive” offers a powerful visual narrative that complements Chance’s lyrical exploration of the human spirit’s depths. The video’s release has sparked excitement among fans, eager to engage with its themes of liberation and self-discovery.

With “Buried Alive,” Chance the Rapper continues to captivate audiences with his compelling storytelling and thought-provoking imagery, solidifying his place as one of music’s most innovative and influential artists.