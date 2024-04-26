Chance the Rapper releases new music video “Buried Alive.” On this track, Chance explores themes of self-discovery, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of freedom. “Buried Alive” delves into the depths of the human spirit, echoing Chance’s signature blend of introspection and infectious energy. The video opens with Chance trapped inside a box, reminiscent of the iconic scene from the cult classic film Kill Bill: Volume 2 (celebrating its 20th anniversary). As the tension builds, Chance breaks free from his confines, embarking on a journey of self-actualization and defiance. As he emerges, Chance finds himself in a surreal environment, surrounded by the vast expanse of space. With Earth visible in the distance, he approaches a window, gazing out at the cosmic panorama before him. It’s a moment of revelation, symbolizing freedom from the constraints of the past and a newfound sense of possibility.

“Getting back to directing and shaping the cinematography for the ‘Buried Alive’ music video was really a rewarding return for me,” says Chance the Rapper. “Film provides me a platform to translate my creative vision into a tangible, immersive experience, while also capturing the grandeur of the cosmos.” He continues, “Throughout this project, I’ve been using film as a translator for some of the heavier or more fantastical themes in my lyrics. Auteurs like Wes Anderson, Spike Lee, and now Quentin Tarantino have greatly influenced my eye as a director and DP, while providing me a medium that allows these conversations of liberation and catharsis to speak loudly.”