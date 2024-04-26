Fresh off her Coachella debut, Coi Leray has released a brand new track titled “Can’t Come Back,” produced by TrueBeatzz and Melz of Ear Drummers. This marks her second release with Island Records.

Accompanying the track is a visually stunning video, directed by renowned filmmaker Dragan Aric, also known as The.97, and creatively led by Alondra Costa with Johnathan Behr as the lead producer. The video pays homage to Janet Jackson’s iconic ‘The Pleasure Principle’ video from the dance-heavy 80s era, capturing the essence of Jackson’s ambiguity and influence through similar set design, wardrobe, and artistic vision.

Bringing Coi Leray’s vision to life, the video showcases dynamic choreography and high-energy performances, mirroring the track’s intensity. Leray complements the video release with a series of movie-poster-esque stills, adding depth to the visual narrative and further immersing viewers in her world.

Advertisement