Jeezy is shooting down allegations of domestic abuse and child neglect levied on him by Jeannie Mai. Hitting Instagram, Jeezy released a statement.

“The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved. This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous,” Jeezy wrote to social media. “It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play and at this time my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court mandated joint custody. Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels.”

Complex notes Mai accused Jeezy of domestic violence in court documents, stating he abused her four different times, including choking her and pushing her down stairs at the Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco in April 2022. Mai also stated Jeezy punched her in the face weeks after she gave birth.

You can see Jeezy’s response below.

Last week, Jeezy sought primary custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Monaco. Tensions reached a boiling point as Jeezy escalated the pressure in their divorce proceedings by filing for primary custody of Monaco. The move came after Jeezy claimed that Mai was limiting his access to their daughter, sparking a bitter custody battle that has captured headlines.

According to reports from TMZ, Jeezy alleges that Mai has been obstructing his visitation rights and restricting his ability to spend time with Monaco. Despite an informal custody arrangement they had reached last year, Jeezy asserts that the agreement disintegrated at the beginning of 2024, leaving him with minimal contact with his daughter throughout the year.

Jeezy claims that Monaco was not present at their shared home when he attempted to pick her up for a scheduled visit in early April. Furthermore, he alleges that Mai and Monaco have since moved out of the residence without his knowledge, leaving him in the dark about their whereabouts.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jeezy asserts that Mai has blocked his number, making regular FaceTime calls with Monaco impossible.

In response to these allegations, Jeezy has filed a motion requesting a hearing to establish a temporary parenting schedule that would ensure equal time-sharing between both parents.

