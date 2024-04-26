Mary J. Blige pulled up on The Tamron Hall Show and spoke about being inducted to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

“I’m still trying to process this whole thing,” Blige said. “It’s a big deal. I’m just so grateful because I know it didn’t have to be this way but it is this way, and I give all the credit to God. I don’t even know what else to do. It’s just so humbling. I don’t know what to do besides be grateful and thankful.”

The inductees for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class have been announced. Headliners include Mary J. Blige, Kool & The Gang, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dionne Warwick.

Advertisement

Inductees include Jimmy Buffett, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Alexis Korner, John Mayall, MC5, Ozzy Osbourne, Suzanne De Passe, Big Mama Thornton, and Norman Whitfield.

The 2024 ceremony will be held on Saturday, October 19th, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.