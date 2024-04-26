Singer-songwriter Normani has unveiled her latest single, “1:59,” featuring Gunna, via RCA Records. The release comes hot on the heels of the announcement of her much-anticipated debut album, DOPAMINE, scheduled for release on June 14 across all major streaming platforms.

“1:59” seduces listeners with smooth guitar melodies as Normani addresses a potential love interest, exploring intimate possibilities with provocative lyrics and an infectious rhythm. The track captures Normani’s journey of embracing her femininity, blending sensuality with dominance in an authentic and empowering way.

With this release, Normani continues establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry. “1:59” sets the stage for her upcoming album, promising an exciting and dynamic collection of tracks that showcase her versatility as an artist.

Fans can look forward to diving deeper into Normani’s musical world with the release of DOPAMINE on June 14. In the meantime, “1:59” offers a tantalizing taste of what’s to come from this talented singer-songwriter.