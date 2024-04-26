PUMA Hoops and basketball superstar LaMelo Ball are unveiling their first-ever co-designed lifestyle shoe – LaFrancé.

Created through intimate collaboration between LaMelo Ball and the PUMA design team, the LaFrancé gets its inspiration and name from LaMelo’s namesake lifestyle brand, which fuses different inspirations from streetwear fashion, sport and lifestyle.

The LaFrancé silhouette represents a new take on Melo – an elevated, chunky street inspired take to off-court fashion fueled by his fierce flare and energy. An off-court icon, LaFrancé boasts an all-red fiery upper and chunky silhouette, the “Amour” colorway is a nod to the overstated aesthetics of Y2K skate culture; and is just the first of many LaFrancé colorways to come. LaFrancé will be accompanied by a few apparel pieces, including graphic tees, a mesh tank, short, and track pants, ranging from $40-$110.

Advertisement

Getting real on the shoe design, Noah Bice (PUMA Hoops Designer of LaFrancé) said, “If you know Melo, you know he does everything large. From the chain to the logos, to the car, dude’s living large! So, we had to come through with a silhouette to fit that profile. The skate inspired, chunky upper and cup sole felt like the obvious sweet spot for Melo’s first lifestyle shoe.”

Dropping on May 17, 2024, LaFrancé and accompanying pieces will be available at PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store and at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs and select retailers worldwide.