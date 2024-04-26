SOURCE SPORTS: DJ Khaled Announces Second Annual We The Best Foundation Golf Classic On June 12 & 13 In Miami Beach

GRAMMY® Award-winning, global megastar DJ Khaled proudly announces the return of his annual WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC for the second year in a row.

For 2024, the mega-popular charity event expands to two days on Wednesday June 12 and Thursday June 13 in Miami, FL. Given the demand by countless superstar artists, A-list athletes, and entertainers to participate, he needed to stretch the proceedings over two days!

Once again, the event will be sponsored by Jordan Brand, and all proceeds support the We The Best Foundationand its numerous efforts to bolster education. Stay tuned for the multitude of exciting confirmed guests, and more.

Khaled created a cultural groundswell and personally appeared on ESPN’s SPORTSCENTER to break the news of the second installment of the WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC today. Watch HERE.

Regarding the return of the WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC, he commented, “Last year, the WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC brought out so many friends and family to make a difference, play some great golf, and have an incredible day for a great cause. This year, we’re going even bigger, and we thank everyone for their continued support. TEE UP AND BLESS UP!”

Last year, the inaugural WE THE BEST FOUNDATION GOLF CLASSIC hosted Serena Williams, pro golfers Michael Block and Bubba Watson, Odell Beckham, JR., Shannon Sharpe, Victor Cruz, Jalen Rose, Terrell Owens, Marcus Jordan, Jeezy, Quavo, The-Dream, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Fat Joe, Cedric The Entertainer, Joey Fatone, and more. The foundation raised over $500,000 which benefited the enrichment of children and youth through educational programming, scholarships, and extracurricular activities.

More guests and partners for 2024 will be unveiled soon.