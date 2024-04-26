Several reports have confirmed that Ronny Garcia, a former top prospect for the Houston Astros lost jis life in a car accident last Saturday in a car accident alongside his father. Garcia was only 24 years old.

The Astros confirmed his death Saturday on social media, posting, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Astros prospect, Ronny Garcia,” alongside a photo of Garcia. “Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Astros prospect, Ronny Garcia.



Our condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/CjoErDe6EC — Houston Astros (@astros) April 20, 2024

According to reports, the accident involved two motorcycles on the Las Galeras-Samaná highway in Samaná, Dominican Republic.

Garcia joined the Astros’ organization in 2016 as a 16-year-old international signing, Yahoo Sports reported. He pitched in their system in the Florida Complex League and Class A. He played for a number of minor league teams, including the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the Asheville Tourists in North Carolina, for whom he played as recently as last year.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ronny Garcia. Ronny spent parts of three seasons with Fayetteville, always carrying a smile around the ballpark,” the Woodpeckers organization posted on X.