In a stunning display of resilience, the Denver Nuggets secured a Game 3 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, extending their win streak over the Lakers to an impressive 11 games. Despite facing a double-digit deficit for the third consecutive game, the Nuggets emerged triumphant with a final score of 112-105.

Aaron Gordon led the charge for the Nuggets, delivering a Playoff career-high performance with 29 points and 15 rebounds. He was supported by a formidable quartet of Nuggets players, including Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr., each contributing over 20 points to the team’s victory.

Gordon and Jokic made history as the first teammates to achieve at least 20 points and 15 rebounds each in the same Playoff game since 2011. With their dominant performance, the Nuggets now have the opportunity to sweep the Lakers for the second consecutive Playoffs, a feat not achieved since LeBron James’ Cavaliers swept the Raptors in 2017 and 2018.

Despite Anthony Davis’ consistent scoring efforts for the Lakers, posting his third-straight 30/10 game in the series, and LeBron James’ commendable performance with 26 points and 9 assists, the Lakers struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just 5-for-27 from deep.

“You come out with the mindset, ‘Let’s get one, force a Game 5, and then we go from there,'” James said. “As long as you still have life, then you obviously have belief. I just think you play ’til the wheels fall off.”

As the Lakers face an uphill battle, trailing 0-3 in the series, they aim to defy the odds and become the first team in NBA history to overcome such a deficit to win a series. The pivotal Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday, marking a crucial moment in their quest for redemption.