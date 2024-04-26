Today, Lagos, Nigeria-based singer, songwriter, and producer Tems has released her latest track, “Love Me JeJe,” via Since ’93/RCA Records.

“Love Me JeJe” is the first single from Tems’ highly anticipated debut album, Born In The Wild, scheduled for release this May. The song, which translates to “Love Me Softly” in Nigerian, pays homage to Tems’ childhood and upbringing, featuring an interpolation of the Nigerian classic of the same name by Seyi Sodimu.

Written entirely by Tems, “Love Me JeJe” is produced by Spax and Guiltybeatz. It offers listeners a glimpse into the artist’s unique blend of soulful vocals and infectious rhythms.

Fans eagerly await the release of Tems’ debut album, anticipating more of her captivating storytelling and musical artistry. With “Love Me JeJe,” Tems continues solidifying her position as one of Nigeria’s most exciting talents, poised for global recognition.