Wendy Williams, known for her boldness in addressing controversial topics, found herself at the center of a storm when she took on the production of the Lifetime movie “Aaliyah: The Princess of R & B” in 2014. Chronicling the life and journey of the late singer Aaliyah, the biopic aimed to shed light on the iconic artist’s rise to superstardom, her relationships with industry figures like R. Kelly, Missy Elliot, and Timbaland.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Williams defended her involvement in the project, emphasizing the importance of accurately portraying Aaliyah’s story. Despite her awareness of potential controversy, Williams believed the film would do justice to Aaliyah’s legacy and satisfy the curiosity of fans eager for insight into the singer’s life.

However, the movie faced significant criticism both before and after its release. Aaliyah’s family vehemently opposed the project, refusing to grant permission for the use of her original songs. Fans and celebrities alike expressed dissatisfaction with various aspects of the biopic, from its depiction of Aaliyah’s relationship with R. Kelly to concerns about casting choices.

Zendaya, initially cast as Aaliyah, withdrew from the project due to doubts about its quality, leading to her replacement by Alexandra Shipp. Timbaland, a close friend of Aaliyah, refused to watch the biopic and warned Williams to brace herself for the backlash it would inevitably bring.

Despite the negative feedback, Williams remained steadfast in her belief that the project honored Aaliyah’s legacy. She emphasized that the biopic was inspired by a book focusing on Aaliyah’s life rather than her tragic death, aiming to present a balanced portrayal while respecting the family’s sensitivities.

Ultimately, the controversy surrounding the biopic did not deter viewership, with 3.2 million tuning in to watch, making it the second-highest-rated television film of 2014.