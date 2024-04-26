NE-YO, the acclaimed singer-songwriter, and three-time Grammy Award winner graced NPR’s Tiny Desk with a captivating performance. The intimate set showcased a blend of classics, unreleased gems, and hits he penned for other iconic artists. It featured NE-YO’s dynamic chart-toppers like “So Sick,” “Sexy Love,” “Because of You,” and “Miss Independent.”

Amidst the classics and fan favorites, NE-YO unveiled a touching new unreleased song titled “Two Million Secrets,” offering a glimpse into his vulnerability and emotional depth as an artist.

NE-YO’s Tiny Desk performance was a testament to his enduring influence in the music industry, highlighting his ability to deliver soulful performances that resonate with audiences across generations.

