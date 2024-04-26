YG has returned with his first solo track of the year, “Knocka,” accompanied by a vibrant music video. Under his new BMG deal, the lyrical titan showcases his consistency and energy, solidifying his status in the rap scene.

“Knocka” kicks off with a blend of classic and contemporary sounds, featuring a soulful background vocal leading into YG’s commanding proclamation, “this sh*t is a Knocka,” a hook that resonates throughout the song. With his distinctive West Coast style, YG effortlessly blends elements of his LA roots with a modern twist, which is evident in the track and its accompanying visuals.

The music video captures YG’s arrival in Compton, donning a matching red outfit and vibing to the music alongside locals. Dynamic scenes showcase YG surrounded by dancing women, confidently wielding a flamethrower and tossing money into the air, creating a celebratory atmosphere that mirrors the song’s energy.

Advertisement

Recently, YG signed a multi-album global recordings partnership with BMG under his 4Hunnid Records label, setting the stage for his highly anticipated seventh solo studio album. Beyond music, YG ventures into entrepreneurship with the launch of the 4HUNNID Podcast and makes waves in the wellness sector with his Cherry Bomb supplement for men. “Knocka” marks another milestone in YG’s illustrious career, signaling his continued impact and influence in the industry.