Courtroom drama surrounding Wendy Williams and her ex-husband Kevin Hunter reached new heights last week as Kevin Hunter appeared in New Jersey Superior Court for the first hearing of his alimony battle. Cut off from alimony payments two years ago without explanation, Kevin sought resolution, only to face reprimand from the judge and Wendy’s financial guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

In a report by The Sun, it’s now revealed that Judge Michael Katz admonished Wendy’s guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, for withholding Wendy’s financial records from Kevin Hunter, despite his repeated requests. Katz emphasized that there could be no resolution regarding Kevin’s divorce payments without access to Wendy’s financial records.

Sabrina Morrissey defended her actions, citing privacy concerns under New York court regulations. Judge Katz emphasized the importance of providing all relevant information for the resolution of the matter. Kevin Hunter expressed his frustration, alleging that Wendy had sufficient funds, especially given her recent lucrative deal with the Lifetime docuseries, “Where Is Wendy Williams?”

“It’s been three years since the divorce payments stopped,” Kevin lamented, highlighting Wendy’s financial successes. Judge Katz directed his attention to Sabrina, urging cooperation and transparency in the process to facilitate a fair resolution.

As the dispute continues, both parties await further legal proceedings and potential resolutions under the scrutiny of the court.

