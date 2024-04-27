While most of Colorado is talking about the Denver Nuggets’ dominance over the Lakers in the NBA playoffs, Ryan Garcia and Deion Sanders are reminding the state that Jokic and Murray still have to share the spotlight.

Ryan Garcia braved the cold and rainy mountain weather to show up at Colorado University’s spring football game on Saturday and then joined the team in the facility afterwards as a guest of head coach Deion Sanders.

Garcia was seen mingling with the staff and players at the spring game and then afterward joining the team at their facility while rocking a Colorado jersey and shaking Sanders’ hand before showing off some boxing moves with the Buffs’ head coach. Sanders proceeds to give Garcia a hug and congratulate him on his recent success while the two talk about the influence of Jesus in their lives. In the video, Garcia says: “It says in the Bible, any time you’re going to boast about anything, boast about the Lord.”

However, the real performance came when Garcia performed in front of a sold-out crowd in Colorado, not just rapping his song, “Blessed, Highly Favored,” mixing in push-ups with his performance.

As for his trip to the Rocky Mountains, Garcia seemed to be pleased, taking to X to share his excitement about his performance and also joking about joining the team, posting:

“Getting signed to Colorado im eligible

Pretty cool let’s see if I pull this off

LETS GO”

The Colorado Buffaloes begin their season on August 29 against North Dakota State. While it is doubtful that Garcia will actually be on the roster, it will be interesting to see what Coach Prime does in his second season as the head coach of the team.