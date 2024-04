Hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes keeps the energy high following his latest album, BLOCKBUSTA, with the release of the new music video “HOMAGE,” featuring multi-platinum GRAMMY nominee Kodak Black.

Directed by renowned filmmaker Benny Boom, the video showcases Busta Rhymes and Kodak Black in a symbolic portrayal of mutual respect and admiration for each other’s craft. Set in sprawling, affluent surroundings, the visual emphasizes the peaceful exchange of musical and cultural influence in hip-hop.