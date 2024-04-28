Earlier this year, Bad Boy Entertainment CEO Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs found himself embroiled in a legal battle when a woman named Joi Dickerson-Neal accused him and singer Aaron Hall of drugging and sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago. Now, Diddy’s legal team is fighting back, arguing that the laws under which he is being sued didn’t exist at the time of the alleged incidents.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Diddy’s lawyers are contesting several claims made by Dickerson-Neal, pointing out that the laws she is invoking were not in effect when she alleges the assault occurred. Specifically, Dickerson-Neal is suing Diddy under the New York Services for Victims of Human Trafficking Law, which was enacted in 2007, approximately 16 years after the alleged incident took place.

Diddy’s attorneys are calling for these claims to be dismissed with prejudice, asserting that their client cannot be held liable under laws that did not exist at the time of the alleged assault. Moreover, they maintain Diddy’s innocence, denying the accusations of sexual assault and emphasizing that the claims under these specific statutes should be invalidated.

However, Diddy’s legal team is not contesting the first two counts of the lawsuit, which include common law claims for assault and battery, as well as intentional infliction of emotional distress. These claims do not rely on specific statutes and are therefore not subject to the same arguments regarding the timing of the laws.

In addition to challenging the applicability of certain laws, Diddy’s lawyers are also contesting Dickerson-Neal’s attempt to sue Bad Boy Records and Bad Boy Entertainment, asserting that these entities did not exist at the time of the alleged incidents and therefore cannot be held liable.

