Diddy’s lawyers are pushing back against allegations of sexual assault and revenge porn in a civil suit filed in New York. The motion, submitted to the State of New York courts, contests the lawsuit brought by Joi Dickerson-Neal, who claims she was sexually assaulted by Combs in 1991. Dickerson-Neal alleged she was drugged while appearing in a music video with him.

Here’s part of Combs’ attorney’s motion. They raised procedural concerns, arguing that certain allegations were made under statutes that didn’t exist at the time of the alleged incident. Diddy’s lawyers also pointed out that claims against Combs’ company, Bad Boy Records, should be dismissed as the company was not in existence during the time of the alleged assault.

As you probably heard, Combs’ spokesperson previously denounced the accusations as unfounded and motivated by financial gain in response to the lawsuit, reiterating Combs’ denial of any wrongdoing.

Advertisement

The legal filings and motions enter the fold amid a series of serious and disturbing civil lawsuits against Combs since November, all alleging sexual assault or related misconduct. While one suit has been settled, Combs maintains his innocence in all cases.

In a separate development, federal agents conducted searches at Combs’ properties in Los Angeles and Miami as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation. Combs’ attorney criticized the raids, labeling them as excessive. Combs’ attorney, Aaron Dyer, criticized how the searches were conducted as “a gross overuse of military-level force.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs legal drama and saga continues. Stay tuned.