Huey Newton will be portrayed again on screen, and this time, André Holland will step up to play the iconic Black Panther Party leader in The Big Cigar for Apple TV+.

The Big Cigar also stars Alessandro Nivola, Tiffany Boone, PJ Byrne, Marc Menchaca, Moses Ingram, Rebecca Dalton, Olli Haaskivi, Jordane Christie, and Glynn Turman. It is set to premiere in just a few weeks on May 17, with the series’ first two episodes.

Here’s the official description from Apple TV+

Based on the magazine article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman (Argo), who also serves as executive producer, The Big Cigar tells the incredible true story of Hollywood revolution meeting social revolution. It’s a wild caper about Black Panther founder Huey P. Newton escaping from the FBI to Cuba with the assistance of famed producer Bert Schneider in an impossibly elaborate plan – involving a fake movie production – that goes wrong every way it possibly can.

After the two-episode premiere, expect new episodes to stream weekly every Friday until June 14.

The showrunner for The Big Cigar is Janine Sherman Barrois, who is in a production from Warner Bros. Television. Sherman Barrois and her Folding Chair Productions company have an overall deal with Warner Bros. Sherman Barrois, and Jim Hecht (who wrote the first episode) is executive producing alongside Bearman, Joshua Davis, and Arthur Spector through their production banner, Epic.