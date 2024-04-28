The cause of death for O.J. Simpson, the former Hall of Fame football player and controversial figure, has been revealed.

According to his longtime lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, Simpson died from metastatic prostate cancer at the age of 76 on April 10. PEOPLE notes Simpson had been battling the disease since announcing his diagnosis in May 2023, marking the end of a tumultuous life marked by both athletic achievements and legal controversies.

O.J. Simpson is headed for cremation. His brain will not contribute to scientific research on CTE

According to People, LaVergne stated, “His entire body, his brain, everything, his fake hips, his fake knees, everything. That all goes into the crematorium.” Simpson’s brain was inquired about by scientists, leading to a “hard no.”

“With O.J. everything’s wild, but I’ve been getting calls from medical centers that are doing CTE testing asking me for O.J.’s brain . . . that is not happening,” LaVergne said.

CTE symptoms include difficulty thinking, depression, impulsive behavior, short-term memory loss, and emotional instability.

In his final days alive, O.J. Simpson spoke with a close inner circle, but he did not offer up any confessions about the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

According to TMZ, a source shot down the rumor of a confession, claiming it was “totally false.”

The insider added, “Unless being thirsty and asking for water is a confession … or wanting to watch the golf tournament. Nothing about the LA thing came up or was even thought about.”

The L.A. Thing is a 1994 murder, launching one of the most high-profile trials in American history.

O.J. Simpson died with $114 million in debt. According to People, an attorney for Ron Goldman’s father claims the late American icon owed the Goldman family over $100 million before he died. Goldman was one of two people allegedly killed by Simpson in the early 1990s.

Simpson was ordered to pay the families of Goldman and his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, $33.5 million after being found liable in a wrongful death lawsuit in 1997. With no money paid, the Goldman family lawyer is citing interest.

“He died without penance,” attorney David Cook said of Simpson. “He did not want to give a dime, a nickel to Fred, never, anything, never.”

Cook also revealed lawyers before him attempted to obtain Simpson’s pension but were unsuccessful. The family is now trying to hire an attorney in states like Nevada, Florida, and California to find a resolution.