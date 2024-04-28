Pusha T Confirms New Music From Himself or Clipse to Come in 2024

It won’t be long before you hear new Pusha T music again. Speaking with Complex, King Push revealed he has been working on music in Paris.

Journalist Jordan Rose asked Push about the status of his Gangsta Grillz project and more. King Push gave insight into his creative process.

“I will say, there’s been a lot of work happening in Paris here lately, and it ain’t just fashion,” Push said. “People have been seeing the Clipse and seeing myself walking fashion shows and I’ve been in Paris a lot here lately. But it ain’t been all fashion. I will say that much.

“And shout out to DJ Drama. When it comes to the DJ Drama brand and Gangsta Grillz and how he feeds the streets, and what I do lyrically, bringing that together, we can hit any bar set.”

He later gave a timeline regarding solo Push or a return of Clipse: “I would 100% bet that you’re going to get new music from one of those entities that you just named. It’s going to be a win-win situation.”

