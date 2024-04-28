If you thought Deion Sanders was jumping ship any time soon to take his coaching talents to the NFL, guess again, think again. He recently reaffirmed his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes.

Sanders stood firm in his dedication to the Buffaloes’ program following an eventful spring game where his star sons, Shedeur and Shilo, showcased their skills on the field. There has been some speculation about a potential NFL move to join his sons, but Sanders clarified that his focus remains steadfast on leading the Buggaloes to success. After the scrimmage, Sanders addressed the media. Sanders emphasized his commitment to the team, especially with both sons poised to enter their final collegiate seasons. Notably, Shedeur, in particular, is receiving plenty of attention as a potential top quarterback prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Despite the lure of the NFL and ongoing recruiting efforts, Sanders assured recruits and their families about his focus on the Buffaloes program in the immediate future. With promising commitments from the class of 2025, including two recent additions, Sanders remains optimistic about the program’s future and is ready to guide incoming players to success.

“I tell them the truth,” Sanders said at the presser. “I tell them I’m a father, not a baby daddy. I don’t follow my kids. I pave roads for my kids. I build generational wealth for my kids. I lead my kids. I don’t follow my kids. So I do not plan on following my kids to the NFL. I have work to do here.” Sanders added “I absolutely love it here, and I would never think a young brother from the South would really love it in this part of the country but I really do. … The fan base that we have here … I just want to really bless you with a tremendously successful team. I really do. That’s my heart.”

After a disappointing but improved season where the Buffaloes finished a 4-8, Colorado distributed 28,424 tickets for Saturday’s game. That was still the second-largest crowd for a spring game in school history. Colorado branded the weekend with a Black & Gold theme, supported by a talent show earlier in the week and even a concert featuring Lil Wayne slated for Saturday.

Before the game, Sanders thanked the crowd for braving the elements as the weather was not ideal. He made a top-class statement honoring 99-year-old Superman Peggy Coppom: “Our goal is, we’re going to get you to a bowl game, lady.” He finished with more confidence and his positive outlook. ”I love what we’re building in this locker room, and if you’re not a part of that thought process or that desire, you don’t fit. So now you see the gallop to the portal, you see that, but even with those guys, I wish them the best.”