Tiffany Haddish and Berner for a Meet & Greet?! Sign us up!

On Saturday, April 27th, Tiffany Haddish made a rare in-person appearance at the new Cookies Melrose store in Los Angeles to celebrate the collaboration between Cookies and The Freak Brothers. For those unfamiliar, The Freak Brothers is a legendary comic series that recently saw a revival as an adult animated show. In fact, Tiffany Haddish plays the voice of the cat on the new seasons.

Tiffany Haddish & Berner did a Meet & Greet at Cookies in Los Angeles📸🍪 pic.twitter.com/GERjWam91k — The Source Magazine (@TheSource) April 27, 2024

Both Haddish and Berner were present for the festivities early at 10am, as fans lined up outside the store eager to meet both superstars. Some brought gifts, while some just wanted autographs and pictures. All attendees were able to purchase a limited-edition 2.5 gram infused joint and exclusive merch in collaboration with CookiesSF clothing, including hoodies, t-shirts, hats, rolling trays, and more.

Advertisement

Haddish recently revealed she will release her book/memoir, I Curse You With Joy, out May 7th. She’s also gone on record about her recent sobriety and celibacy… which includes marijuana. Haddish told The Source that drinking weed tea helps a ton with pain and inflammation, something that’s helped her tremendously when it comes to her monthly period.

Other big names on the cast of The Freak Brothers include Woody Harrelson, Pete Davidson, and more.

Haddish and Berner will be available to sign autographs and promote Berner joining the Freak Brothers cast alongside Haddish, Woody Harrelson, Pete Davidson and more.