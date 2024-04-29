50 Cent Comments on New Dr. Dre Beats for Eminem’s Album: ‘Got Some Heat’

50 Cent Comments on New Dr. Dre Beats for Eminem’s Album: ‘Got Some Heat’

50 Cent has pulled the curtain back on Eminem’s forthcoming album, The Death of Slim Shady. According to Fif, the album has a heavy dose of Dr. Dre.

“This shit got some heat on it,” 50 wrote on Instagram. “Dre back at it!”

Aiming for the summer, Eminem announced The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) this past Friday.

Advertisement

The announcement comes via a true crime mock series that casts 50 Cent for a brief cameo. Also included is a detective setting the scene.

“Through his complex, tongue twisting and oft criticized rhymes, the blonde anti-hero known as Slim Shady has had no shortage of enemies,” the detective says. “The same rude lyrics and controversial antics might have ultimately led to his demise.”

You can see the announcement below.