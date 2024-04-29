ByteDance Shuns Idea of Selling TikTok, Would Prefer to Shut Down U.S. Operations

ByteDance is resisting the call to sell TikTok. According to Reuters, ByteDance has until Jan. 19, 2025, to sell the app following Biden signing the bill to ban the app.

Speaking on TikTok, the company’s CEO, Shou Zi Chew, blasted the bill as “unconstitutional,” telling viewers, “This is a ban on TikTok and a ban on you and your voice.”

He later said, “Politicians may say otherwise, but don’t get confused. Many who sponsored the bill admit a TikTok ban is the ultimate goal.”

Reuters added that TikTok would prefer to shut down United States operations instead of selling its assets.

President Biden signed the divest-or-ban provision as part of a broader national security bill, which includes substantial foreign and military aid for countries like Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine. The swift action came after the Senate voted 79-18 in favor of the measure, indicating strong bipartisan support.

Reflecting on the bill’s journey to his desk, President Biden acknowledged its challenges, stating, “The path to my desk was a difficult path. It should have been easier and it should’ve gotten there sooner.”

TikTok’s legal battle against the divestment mandate underscores the high stakes involved for the popular social media platform and its millions of users in the US. As the situation unfolds, the future of TikTok in the country remains uncertain, pending the outcome of the court proceedings.