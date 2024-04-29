Laurence Fishburne plays storied NBA Head Coach Doc Rivers during his ordeal coaching the Los Angeles Clippers under disgraced Clippers owner Donald Sterling in the upcoming FX limited series “Clipped,” which will premiere on Hulu.

The drama-filled new trailer features a lot of Fishburne playing Rivers during the moment in recent sports history when Clippers former owner Sterling infamously was outed for racist remarks about Black people, all caught on tape. Ed O’Neill (Modern Family) plays Sterling, and Jacki Weaver plays his wife and business partner, Shelly. Cleopatra Coleman stars as Sterling’s assistant, V. Stiviano, who infamously recorded his conversations, causing an uproar and captivating the American news cycle.

Here’s the synopsis on the limited series:

Famed coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne) arrives as coach of the LA Clippers in 2013. With a promising roster of big personalities, Rivers has the building blocks to win the franchise’s first championship. The team’s owner, Donald Sterling (Ed O’Neill), is a well-known problem: he’s cheap, he’s erratic, he’s a bully. But minimizing Sterling’s influence to win a title becomes a personal quest for Doc. Meanwhile, a courtside power struggle escalates between Sterling’s ambitious personal assistant V. Stiviano (Cleopatra Coleman) and his wife and business partner of 60 years, Shelly (Jacki Weaver). FX’s Clipped is an Obama-era story of racial reckoning delivered via meme, in which V. and the Sterlings discover who really has the power in the internet age, and which leaves Rivers and his players wondering if the expulsion of one bad apple brings about the transformative change the media wants to celebrate.

Clipped is based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcasts The Sterling Affairs. The limited series also stars Kelly AuCoin as Andy Roeser, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Chris Paul, Rich Sommers as Seth Burton, Corbin Bernsen as Pierce O’Donnell, Clifton Davis as Elgin Baylor and Harriet Sansom Harris as Justine.

Gina Welch is the creator and showrunner. She is the executive producer alongside Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, Zanne Devine, Ramona Shelburne and Kevin Bray. Bray also serves as director of three of the six episodes.

Clipped is set to premiere June 4 on Hulu with back-to-back episodes.