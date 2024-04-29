Dax, the prolific hip-hop artist, is gearing up to embark on an electrifying tour alongside Joyner Lucas and Millyz next month, solidifying his position as one of the industry’s brightest stars. With staggering numbers across Spotify and YouTube, Dax’s meteoric rise shows no signs of slowing down.

His latest hit singles, including “Joker” and “Dear Alcohol,” have captivated audiences worldwide, amassing over 1 billion views on YouTube and surpassing 20 million streams on Spotify. The video for “Dear Alcohol” is on the cusp of reaching 100 million views, while “To Be a Man” featuring Darius Rucker is closing in on 20 million views.

With over 3.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, Dax’s influence in the music industry is undeniable. His poignant single “Dear Alcohol,” released on March 11, 2022, resonated deeply with audiences, debuting at number 9 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 and earning Platinum certifications from both the RIAA and Music Canada.

Continuing his streak of success, Dax dropped the single “Narcissist” featuring Phix on February 9th, 2024, which quickly climbed YouTube’s trending list, peaking at number 17.

Dax’s journey from a rising talent to a chart-topping sensation is a testament to his unwavering dedication and undeniable talent. As he prepares to take the stage alongside industry heavyweights, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter in Dax’s remarkable career.

You can hear “Narcississt” below.