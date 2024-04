Fetty Wap is sharing yet another picture from prison. His latest image comes with a message about finding “some good ppl” through a trying time.

“You never no where life a take you but you find some good ppl along the way,” Fetty wrote.. “I got a few homies I met during my time down that’s real stand up niggas .. my brudda Tay Banga da Prez & Da Mobsta 💯🤘🏾🤞🏾”