Tank Dell, wide receiver for the Houston Texans, was shot around midnight Sunday in Sanford, Florida.

According to ESPN, Dell was a bystander and one of 10 injured by a teenage shooter at the private event. Dell is reportedly headed back to Houston with a “minor” wound.

“[Dell] has been released from the hospital and he is in good spirits,” the Texans said. “We are in contact with him and his family and will provide more updates when appropriate but ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident.”

Advertisement

None of the ten injured have life-threatening injuries.