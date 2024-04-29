Chloe Bailey plays opposite The Gladiator star Russell Crowe is the upcoming horror film, The Exorcism. Not to be confused with the classic horror film The Exorcist, this film is one of those film within a film ideas that might work with a spine tingling horror twist.
Here’s the official synopsis:
As for Bailey, she plays an actress who takes precautions due to the subject matter of the movie she’s cast in, her character, not the real Bailey. But it’s clear from the jump scare worthy trailer. Crowe is the one who needs an exorcist.
Directed by Joshua John Miller, the film also stars Sam Worthington (Avatar), Adam Goldberg and David Hyde Pierce.
The Exorcism takes over theaters on June 7.