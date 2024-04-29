‘The Exorcism’ Trailer Is Here in Horror Film Starring Chloe Bailey and Russell Crowe

‘The Exorcism’ Trailer Is Here in Horror Film Starring Chloe Bailey and Russell Crowe

Chloe Bailey plays opposite The Gladiator star Russell Crowe is the upcoming horror film, The Exorcism. Not to be confused with the classic horror film The Exorcist, this film is one of those film within a film ideas that might work with a spine tingling horror twist.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there’s something more sinister at play.

As for Bailey, she plays an actress who takes precautions due to the subject matter of the movie she’s cast in, her character, not the real Bailey. But it’s clear from the jump scare worthy trailer. Crowe is the one who needs an exorcist.

Advertisement

Directed by Joshua John Miller, the film also stars Sam Worthington (Avatar), Adam Goldberg and David Hyde Pierce.

The Exorcism takes over theaters on June 7.