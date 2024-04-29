In what some may call “jumping the gun” regarding his guilt or innocence, television streaming app Tubi premiered the TMZ Presents: Downfall Of Diddy last night(April 28), a documentary that details the allegations of sexual abuse against the Bad Boy music mogul, the March raid and even his beef with incarcerated nemesis and former Death Row CEO Suge Knight.

See the entire documentary HERE

Diddy is on the ropes after a series of lawsuits, mainly involving sexual misconduct and even a federal sex trafficking lawsuit. TMZ has the inside story on what was really going down in the rap mogul’s world before and during his legal woes that have seemingly taken the troubled mogul from thriving billionaire to a potentially crumbed empire.

Diddy’s legal troubles began in November of last year when singer and former girlfriend Cassie filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, accusing him of sexual assault, sex trafficking and coercion, detailing a decade-long pattern of abuse. Just one day after Cassie filed the lawsuit, she settled with Diddy out of court.

As the dust cleared, multiple accusers stepped forward, detailing their own sexual-assault allegations against Diddy in the months following Cassie’s explosive lawsuit. Federal agents got involved on March 25, with Homeland Security Investigations raiding Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami properties in connection to an alleged sex-trafficking case involving him.