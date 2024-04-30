Renowned artist 6LACK is set to hit the road again this summer following the success of his recent Since I Have A Lover Tour. The new tour, titled 6LACK: No More Lonely Nights Tour and produced by Live Nation, will feature limited intimate performances across seven U.S. cities.

The Since I Have A Lover album delves deep into 6LACK’s journey, exploring themes of mental health, healing, personal growth, and love. The upcoming tour aims to capture the raw emotion of these songs, offering fans an immersive experience of the artist’s introspective world.

The artist presale for tickets will begin on April 30 at 10 AM local time and run until May 3 at 9 AM local time. Tickets will be available to the public starting May 3 at 10 AM local time. Additionally, fans can purchase VIP Packages, including general admission tickets, Meet & Greet opportunities with 6LACK, photo ops, specially designed VIP gift items, and more. For further details, interested individuals can visit vipnation.com.

6LACK: NO MORE LONELY NIGHTS TOUR DATES:

Sat May 18 | Honolulu, HI | The Republik*

Sun Jun 09 | Albuquerque, NM | Revel Entertainment Center

Tue Jun 11 | San Antonio, TX | The Aztec Theater

Tue Jun 18 | St. Louis, MO | The Pageant

Wed Jun 19 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s

Sat Jun 22 | Waukee, IA | Vibrant Music Hall

Thu Jun 27 | McKees Rocks, PA | Roxian Theatre