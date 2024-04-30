As the iconic Lion King franchise celebrates its 30th anniversary, Disney unveils plans for Mufasa: The Lion King, a prequel exploring the beloved character’s origin story.

Set before Mufasa’s tragic demise orchestrated by his brother Scar, the film delves into Mufasa’s upbringing in the Pride Lands, focusing on his childhood and relationship with Scar. Director Barry Jenkins, known for “Moonlight,” helms this anticipated project, which serves as a prequel to the original animated classic and a follow-up to Jon Favreau’s 2019 photorealistic remake.

The narrative unfolds as Rafiki recounts Mufasa’s legacy to Simba and Nala’s daughter, Kiara, offering insight into her grandfather’s past. The film reunites much of the 2019 voice cast, including John Kani as Rafiki, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, and Donald Glover as Simba, with Beyoncé reprising her role as Nala and introducing her daughter Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara.

Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborates with Mark Mancina to compose and write the movie’s soundtrack. As anticipation builds, fans can mark their calendars for the theatrical release on December 20. Watch the official trailer for a glimpse into the majestic world of Mufasa: The Lion King.