Jack Daniel’s recently hosted ‘Mix with the Mixer’ at VUrooftop in Chicago, honoring local DJs and their vital contributions to the city’s nightlife. The event, part of the ‘Jack & Music’ program, united nearly three dozen Chicago DJs to perform and connect.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

As a platform for emerging artists, ‘Jack & Music’ aims to elevate live performances through partnerships and promotions. Special guests included Latin Grammy-nominated DJ, Mr. Pauer, collaborating with Jack & Music for a cross-genre mashup releasing this summer, and LA/Chicago-based DJ, GioSandz.

Attendees enjoyed a curated menu featuring crafted Jack Daniel’s cocktails, while an afterparty at ESCO featured sets by Mr. Pauer, GioSandz, and more. ‘Mix with the Mixer’ underscores Jack Daniel’s commitment to supporting local talent and fostering a vibrant music scene in Chicago.

Advertisement
Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
MIX WITH THE MIXER 003
MIX WITH THE MIXER 007
MIX WITH THE MIXER 010
MIX WITH THE MIXER 077
MIX WITH THE MIXER 087
MIX WITH THE MIXER 089
MIX WITH THE MIXER 093
MIX WITH THE MIXER 094
MIX WITH THE MIXER 097
MIX WITH THE MIXER 113
MIX WITH THE MIXER 120
MIX WITH THE MIXER 126
MIX WITH THE MIXER 129
MIX WITH THE MIXER 137
MIX WITH THE MIXER 144
MIX WITH THE MIXER 149
MIX WITH THE MIXER 150
MIX WITH THE MIXER 173
MIX WITH THE MIXER 174
MIX WITH THE MIXER 175
MIX WITH THE MIXER 196
MIX WITH THE MIXER 203
MIX WITH THE MIXER 021
MIX WITH THE MIXER 027
MIX WITH THE MIXER 044
MIX WITH THE MIXER 051
MIX WITH THE MIXER 065
MIX WITH THE MIXER 069
MIX WITH THE MIXER 073