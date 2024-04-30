Jack Daniel’s recently hosted ‘Mix with the Mixer’ at VUrooftop in Chicago, honoring local DJs and their vital contributions to the city’s nightlife. The event, part of the ‘Jack & Music’ program, united nearly three dozen Chicago DJs to perform and connect.

As a platform for emerging artists, ‘Jack & Music’ aims to elevate live performances through partnerships and promotions. Special guests included Latin Grammy-nominated DJ, Mr. Pauer, collaborating with Jack & Music for a cross-genre mashup releasing this summer, and LA/Chicago-based DJ, GioSandz.

Attendees enjoyed a curated menu featuring crafted Jack Daniel’s cocktails, while an afterparty at ESCO featured sets by Mr. Pauer, GioSandz, and more. ‘Mix with the Mixer’ underscores Jack Daniel’s commitment to supporting local talent and fostering a vibrant music scene in Chicago.

