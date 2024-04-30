New revelations have surfaced in the long-standing investigation into the 1996 shooting death of iconic rapper Tupac Shakur. Last year, West Coast gangster Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested in connection with the murder, and recent developments have shed light on a previously undisclosed confession made by Davis to Las Vegas police in 2009.

According to reports from The Sun, Las Vegas Metro Police possess a 15-year-old recording in which Keefe D admits to his involvement in the fatal shooting of Tupac. In the recording, Keefe allegedly confesses to being in the car when gunfire erupted, claiming that he and his gang “got to shooting” as they pulled up next to Tupac on the Las Vegas strip.

However, Keefe’s lawyer claims that he was unaware of this confession, suggesting that it was not disclosed during the murder trial. Attorney Carl Arnold argues that the revelation does not bring anything new to the case and, in fact, highlights the lack of concrete evidence against his client.

Arnold contends that the newly discovered recording does not constitute proof of a crime, as it contradicts Keefe’s earlier claims that he was not in Las Vegas at the time of the shooting. Despite the potential significance of the tape, Arnold dismisses its impact, stating that it does not change the fundamental facts of the case.

Furthermore, Arnold raises questions about why the confession was not brought to light earlier and why authorities waited 15 years to prosecute his client based on this information. He alleges that the delayed prosecution deprived Keefe of his right to a fair trial, pointing out that crucial witnesses who could confirm or refute the confession have since passed away.

In response to these developments, Arnold is preparing a motion to dismiss the evidence if it is entered into the case, arguing that the prosecution’s actions constitute a failure of due process. He maintains that the evidence against Keefe is circumstantial and insufficient to secure a conviction.

