SOURCE SPORTS: Jamal Murray Sends Lakers to Cancun with Second Game Winner of the Series

In a thrilling display of determination and skill, Jamal Murray led the Denver Nuggets to a series-clinching victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite battling a calf strain, Murray’s resilience shone through as he sank his second game-winning shot of the series with just 3.6 seconds remaining, securing a 108-106 win in Game 5.

Murray’s performance etched his name in NBA history as the only player in the play-by-play era to make two game-winning field goals in the final five seconds of a playoff series. With 32 points, seven assists, and five 3-pointers in 41 minutes, Murray delivered when it mattered most.

“I didn’t want to sit,” Murray said. “The training staff, they’re really cautious with it, they don’t want it to get worse. I was like ‘I’m not gonna leave my brothers out there.’ I got a little emotional in the back. I was like ‘I’m not sitting.’”

Nuggets Coach Michael Malone added, “He just told me, ‘I’m glad I played because I don’t know if we win if I don’t play tonight.’ I said, ‘Well, that’s the understatement of the year.”

You can watch the final five minutes of the game below.

Supported by standout performances from Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic, who combined for 51 points, Murray showcased his leadership and clutch ability on the court. Jokic’s dominant 25-point, 20-rebound, and 9-assist performance marked his second 25/20/5 game of the series.

The Nuggets ‘ resilience and tenacity prevailed despite the Lakers’ formidable efforts, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers’ halftime leads in each game were nullified by Denver’s strong finishes, exemplified by a decisive 21-10 run in the third quarter of Game 5.

With their sights set on the Conference Semifinals, the Nuggets prepare to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Game 1 promises to be an electrifying showdown on Saturday in Denver as Murray and the Nuggets look to build on their momentum and continue their quest for NBA glory.