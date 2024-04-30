The Oklahoma City Thunder outscored the New Orleans Pelicans 22-9 in the final 8.5 minutes to clinch a 97-89 victory in Game 4, marking their first series win since 2016.

Jalen Williams and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge, each contributing 24 points. Williams’ clutch performance in the fourth quarter, including two pivotal 3-pointers, sealed the win, while SGA’s 10 rebounds bolstered the Thunder’s efforts.

With an average age of just 23 years and 343 days, the Thunder’s youthful roster surpassed the 2010-11 squad as the youngest team to win a playoff series in NBA history.

Combining youthful energy with veteran-like precision, the Thunder showcased a level of execution rarely seen in young teams. Standout performances from Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey, who added 14 points each, underscored the team’s depth and talent.

Despite facing formidable opponents like CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas, the Thunder’s defense held strong, limiting Brandon Ingram to eight points on 2-of-14 shooting.

Looking ahead, the Thunder eagerly awaits the outcome of the Mavs-Clippers series, tied at 2-2. With their sights set on the next round, the Thunder’s youthful roster is poised to continue their impressive postseason run, fueled by determination and talent.