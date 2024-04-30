Donald Trump is held in contempt of court for violating a gag order. His current penalty is fines, but the judge has the option of jail time in the future.

According to TMZ, Trump’s fine is $9,000 for nine violations, each costing $1,000. The presiding judge stated, “While $1,000 may suffice in most instances to protect the dignity of the judicial system … it unfortunately will not achieve the desired result in those instances where the contemnor can easily afford such a fine.”

He added, “Defendant is hereby warned that the Court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate under the circumstances, it will impose an incarceratory punishment.”

Advertisement

Previously, Trump blasted the gag order, stating it was “unconstitutional” and the trial was “rigged.”