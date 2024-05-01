Kendrick Lamar has received the stamp of approval from the beef king 50 Cent. Hitting Instagram, 50 declared the diss “real hip hop.”

“This is real hip hop shit go check it out, I would have posted it but it’s too long,” 50 wrote.

Kendrick Lamar has disturbed everybody’s Tuesday working morning (Apr. 30) to fire “Euphoria.”

The track opens with Lamar rapping over the Teddy Pendergrass classic “You’re My Latest, My Greatest Inspriation,” calling out “the famous actor we once knew” as spiraling. He also stated Drake was a “pathetic master manipulator” who created a fake story about Lamar’s family in “Push Ups.” Another early job is “you make music that pacify them, I can double down on that line but spare you this time, that’s random act of kindness,” hinting at rumors of Drake’s involvement with underage girls.

The track then hits a new level, calling out Drake for dodging Pusha T, calling into question his contracts, being a poor father, and more. All the while leaving the belief he has more on the way. One of which, “

