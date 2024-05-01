Camron Says He and Mase Have An Album Together, But They Can’t Put It Out

According to Dipset head honcho and It Is What It Is podcast’s Camron, claims that he and co-host Mase have an entire album together, but it is highly unlikely that the public will ever get a chance to heat the songs.

In a recent IG Live, Cam took to the social media platform saying, “Me and Ma$e got an album. He said we can’t put it out! I don’t know what it’s about. We did six-seven songs. We do the songs and then he say, ‘No.’ He goes on saying, “I don’t know what Ma$e is saving them for. But we got songs together and not together. I’m just not allowed to play them.”

Cam also claims that his longtime friend and former Bad Boy is sitting on a bunch of unreleased tracks that Cam says is “real good.”

“Ma$e got mad songs. Them shits is hot too. All Ma$e songs is hot,” he continued. “I ain’t gonna front, he got some real, real, real good songs. What he holding onto them for? I can’t answer that. I don’t know what Ma$e is holding onto these songs for. I asked him, ‘Could I play them?’ and he told me, ‘No.’ Maybe they just for him to enjoy. I hear them too though, I enjoy them. Trust me, if I could play this shit Ma$e plays for me, I would.”

As solo artists, Cam’s last project, The Lost Tapes Vol. 1, arrived in 2023 while Ma$e hasn’t released an album since 2004’s Welcome Back.