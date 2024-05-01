Gunna Reacts to Being Name-Dropped in Kendrick Lamar’s Claim of Damaging Info on Drake

Did Drake snitch on somebody? Kendrick is alluding that he has or maybe something even worse. In the middle of his ‘euphoria’ diss track, K Dot dropped off:

“We ain’t gotta get personal, this a friendly fade, you should keep it that way

I know some shit about niggas that make Gunna Wunna look like a saint.”

With much of Hip-Hop believing that Gunna had some level of snitching on Young Thug in the YSL Rico case, fans are eager to know what Kendrick Lamar is hinting toward.

With his name mentioned, Gunna hit X to give an instant reaction. You can see that and hear the song below.