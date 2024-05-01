And just like that, Kendrick Lamar has fired off at Drake and OVO. With “euphoria,” Lamar had a run of insults and jabs, but one recalled Drake’s history with Diddy.

During his “Push Ups” diss to Kendrick and more, Drake mentioned Chubbs, his right-hand man and enforcer, having The Weeknd’s manager as a blunt runner. But additionally, Chubbs is mentioned as a threat, specifically on “Summer Sixteen,” where Drake raps, “You know Chubbs like Draymond, better off not sayin none.”

And well, we know what Draymond does for Steph Curry.

So back to “euphoria,” Kendrick spits, “You gon’ make a nigga bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin'”

But what exactly happened with Diddy and Drake? Seems a lot.

In October 2022, Kanye West was a guest on a podcast and claimed that Hov once broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy.

Ye made his guest appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast yesterday (October 24) and said that at his 2015 Yeezy fashion show in NYC, Ye revealed that Jay had to play referee between the Bad Boy head honcho and the Certified Lover Boy.

“You had Puff Daddy. At that time, Puff Daddy had beef with Drake,” said Ye. “Drake still came to the show and JAY-Z had to break up the fight backstage.”

The two had a previous run-in in December 2014, when Drizzy and Puff got into a fistfight at DJ Khaled’s birthday party in Miami, causing the Toronto star to be hospitalized with an injured shoulder. Diddy is said to have approached Drake at Club LIV and told him: “You’ll never disrespect me again,” before punching him.

That event caused J. Prince to deliver a “courtesy call” about the confrontation. Prince said, “Puffy feeling like he can put his hands on my family, open the doors for his family to be touched. You reap what you sow.”

Diddy ultimately denied physically assaulting Drake, saying: “I did not put hands on Drake, and I do not want any problems with Drake. I did nothing to Drake. Drake is my friend.”

TMZ noted Boi-1da sent both Drake and Diddy the “0 to 100” beat. Drake made the single first. But Miss Info also had tea, stating:

Apparently Diddy was given that beat first, eventually sent it to Drake to put a verse on it, but as we all know Drake released “0 to 100″ as a freestyle using the beat instead. Reportedly, the beat was made during a series of sessions in Miami where Puff flew Boi-1da down…but turned down the beat. Which would make it up for grabs.

But back to the present. You can hear “euphoria” below.