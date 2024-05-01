Several reports have confirmed that Bronx rapper Lil Tjay was arrested and taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at a Miami airport yesterday(April 30) and the worst part about it is it was the rapper’s 23rd birthday.

According to The Shade Room, Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, was boarding a flight at Miami-Opa Locka Airport when he was approached by authorities and detained. Merritt was arrested and escorted to a nearby vehicle where he was taken away and booked, but it is still unclear why he was arrested.

It has been confirmed that Tjay is still currently in custody.

There are very little details as to what prompted the arrest, however, it has been speculated that the “Pop Out” rapper was arrested due to an open warrant. TheSource.com will update the story with more details as they are made available.