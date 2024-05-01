GRAMMY award-winning R&B sensation Lucky Daye has set the stage for his highly anticipated album, Algorithm, which will be released in June via Keep Cool/RCA Records. With his dynamic single “HERicane” already making waves, Lucky Daye continues to captivate audiences with his genre-bending sound.

In conjunction with the album announcement, Lucky Daye reveals “The Algorithm Tour,” produced by Live Nation. Commencing on July 11th in San Francisco, the tour will traverse major cities across North America, including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, and Chicago. Renowned for his electrifying live performances and powerhouse vocals, Lucky Daye promises an unforgettable experience for fans in prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall in NYC and The Greek in LA.

Supporting Lucky Daye on tour will be the talented Fana Hues, adding to the excitement of each performance. Tickets are available starting with a Citi presale, followed by additional presales leading up to the general on-sale on Friday, May 3 at 10am local time via luckydaye.com.

As Lucky Daye gears up to unveil “Algorithm” and embark on “The Algorithm Tour,” fans eagerly anticipate the opportunity to witness his unparalleled artistry live on stage.