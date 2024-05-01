Tyrese Maxey’s star continued to rise on Tuesday night in New York City as he delivered a Playoff career-high performance. He scored 46 points to propel the Philadelphia 76ers to a thrilling 112-106 overtime victory over the Knicks, forcing a crucial Game 6 back in Philadelphia.

Maxey’s heroics in the final moments of regulation sparked an unforgettable comeback, etching his name in Sixers lore. His seven-point flurry in the last 25 seconds marked a historic achievement, with the Sixers becoming the first team in the play-by-play era to win a Playoff game when trailing by 6+ points in the final moments.

The young guard’s clutch shooting, including a game-tying 35-footer from the logo, showcased his fearless mentality and ability to rise to the occasion. Maxey’s performance overshadowed a stellar showing from Knicks’ guard Brunson, as he outdueled him in a clash of first-time All-Stars.

MAXEY DRILLS ANOTHER 3 AND TIES THE GAME 🤯🤯🤯



GAME 5 IS HEADED TO OVERTIME ON TNT 🍿 https://t.co/EdhU7mHKQB pic.twitter.com/od3bVWXHMH — NBA (@NBA) May 1, 2024

Alongside Maxey’s brilliance, Joel Embiid’s historic triple-double performance further solidified the Sixers’ dominance. Embiid’s remarkable stat line of 19 points, 16 rebounds, ten assists, and four blocks highlighted his invaluable contributions to the team’s success.

The Sixers’ epic rally mirrored the stunning finish of Game 2, illustrating the resilience and determination of both teams in the series. With Game 6 looming, the Sixers have breathed new life into their Playoff campaign, determined to seize victory on their home court and continue their pursuit of Playoff glory.

Game 6 is back in Philly on Thursday. You can see the crazy finish below.