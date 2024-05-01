Renowned producer Madlib unveils his latest single, “REEKYOD,” featuring the lyrical talents of Black Thought and Your Old Droog. Making its debut on Madlib’s newly minted label, Madlib Invazion, the track showcases the iconic artist’s innovative approach to hip-hop.

Teaming up with acclaimed artist Mathieu Bitton for the single’s artwork, Madlib presents “REEKYOD” as more than just a song; it’s a testament to artistic independence and musical brilliance. The collaboration celebrates the essence of hip-hop, highlighting real rhymes, captivating beats, and the profound connection between emcee and producer.

“This is strictly for the honorees. Madlib is in his bag per usual and YOD is more than a force to be reckoned with. Simply complex, this piece is high art. Triple threat. Instant classique,” says Black Thought.

“It’s an honor to be inducted into the heavyweight class of hip hop,” Droog shares. “To be able to spar with one of the greatest MC’s on a beat by the greatest producer is a dream come true. Look out for the Madlib x YOD album coming soon.”

“REEKYOD” not only delivers an unforgettable listening experience but also serves as a declaration of artistic freedom, reaffirming Madlib’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of the genre. With Black Thought and Your Old Droog adding their distinct styles to the mix, the single stands as a tribute to hip-hop’s enduring legacy and the enduring creativity of its artists.